LAS VEGAS (AP) — A new police reports shows investigators believe a teenager found dead in an abandoned house in a Las Vegas suburb was killed during a game of “Russian roulette.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that a probable cause report reveals 17-year-old Las Vegas resident Matthew Minkler died while playing the deadly game with two other teenagers in a vacant house in Henderson.

Minkler was found dead Friday with a gunshot wound to the head.

The other two teenagers involved in the game have been arrested in connection with Minkler’s death and are charged as adults. One faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and the other faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence.

Minkler’s family has declined to comment about what happened.

