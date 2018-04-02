MEXICO, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police are searching for the person who vandalized several headstones in an Oswego County cemetery.
WSTM-TV reports multiple headstones in the historic area of the Mexico Village Cemetery were pushed over and damaged. State police believe the vandalism happened between March 31 and April 1.
An investigation continues.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com