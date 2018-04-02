MEXICO, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police are searching for the person who vandalized several headstones in an Oswego County cemetery.

WSTM-TV reports multiple headstones in the historic area of the Mexico Village Cemetery were pushed over and damaged. State police believe the vandalism happened between March 31 and April 1.

An investigation continues.

