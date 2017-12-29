SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say a northern Utah man was swindled out of $30,000 after allowing a scammer to access his computer remotely.

KUTV-TV reports an individual claiming to represent a computer company called the 88-year-old man last week, saying the Oakley resident was owed a refund.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the man was conned into giving the suspect access to his computer, and the suspect told the man too much of a refund was issued during the remote exchange.

The suspect then convinced the man to allow gift card purchases, saying the cards were reimbursement to the company because of the refund error.

Authorities say the suspect continued to call the man over a five-day period to purchase more gift cards, claiming the previous ones did not work.

Information from: KUTV-TV, http://www.kutv.com/