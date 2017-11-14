SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a Utah man fatally shot his wife and children before killing himself with guns he bought after the family moved from Switzerland months ago.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Tuesday 45-year-old Timothy Griffith used two guns, one to kill his family and the other to kill himself.

He bought them in September, after they moved to the town of Mapleton in July for his job with Nestle.

He was found dead Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife Jessica Griffith, 16-year-old stepdaughter Samantha Badel and 5-year-old son Alexendre Griffith. The family dog was also killed.

Jackson says police are still looking for a possible motive.

They were discovered after Timothy Griffith he failed to show up for work and neighbors noticed their cars hadn’t moved.