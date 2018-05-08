NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville police say a U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force had to bring in a man wanted for murder.

Authorities say law enforcement was able to take 58-year-old Bobby Vernon Summers in to custody after he resisted arrest.

Summers has been charged in connection with the December shooting death of 69-year-old James E. Kleinert, of Hendersonville.

Police say a grand jury charged Summers with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Police say they believe robbery to be the motive.

Authorities also said Summers has been charged with resisting law enforcement. Police provided no other details about the arrest, other than it took place either on or close to Interstate 40. He is being held without bond, pending a court hearing. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.