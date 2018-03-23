CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman has confessed to photographing girls in St. Louis-area public bathroom stalls and a man of telling her to take the photos.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say 29-year-old Heather McDorman, of Barnhart, and 28-year-old Zachary Hamby, of Florissant, also admitted to sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy. Both are charged with invasion of privacy and statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy.

Police say they were arrested earlier this month after McDorman was caught photographing an 11-year-old. McDorman told police she shared the photos with Hambry.

Police announced Thursday that it’s believed unsuspecting girls were photographed at two churches, two Walmart stores and three St. Louis-area malls.

The phone number for McDorman’s attorney rang unanswered Friday. No attorney is listed for Hamby in online court records.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com