EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police say a University of Oregon student has reported that he was abducted and sexually assaulted while walking near campus.

The Register-Guard reports the 19-year-old student told Eugene police that he was walking to a grocery store Saturday night when a man grabbed him from behind.

Police say the student was restrained and dragged to a car. Another person drove the car to an unknown location where the assault occurred.

The suspect was described as a white man taller than 6 feet (1.8 meters) with a thin but muscular build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black Ray-Ban sunglasses, a black beanie and a black bandanna over the lower half of his face.

The driver and the vehicle were not described.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com