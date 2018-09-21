Share story

By
The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police labor union says its president is related to one of the officers involved in a shooting that left a black man in critical condition.

The Commercial Appeal reports the Memphis Police Association says one officer in the shooting of 25-year-old Martavious Banks is related to Michael Williams. Authorities haven’t released the officers’ names.

Vice President Essica Cage says in a video posted Thursday to the union’s Facebook page that she’ll be involved in the case instead.

Memphis police spokeswoman Lt. Karen Rudolph says Banks was shot Monday night while fleeing a confrontation with four officers, at least one of whom thought Banks was armed.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating. When contacted by the newspaper, Williams said “I have to remain out of this one.”

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com

The Associated Press