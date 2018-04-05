DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have been unable to link any crime to the death of a 71-year-old woman whose body was found in her home on the north side of Des Moines.

Officers sent Friday afternoon to the home of Nancy Heimbaugh found that she’d died.

Sgt. Paul Parizek (puh-REE’-zihk) says her death is still considered suspicious until autopsy lab results return, which could take several more weeks.

Heimbaugh’s husband died a year ago, and Parizek says she may have been drinking and abusing substances since then while spending time with people whose lifestyles weren’t healthy for her.