ROCHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Twin sisters accused of leaving their seven children alone in their filthy western Pennsylvania apartment for hours without food or water have been charged with child endangerment.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kaitlyn Lee Fritzley and Kayla Lynn Adkins were arrested Saturday after police were called to the sisters’ Rochester home when neighbors saw the children wandering outside.

Authorities say the children — who range in age from 2 to 11 — didn’t have shoes or socks. Officers also discovered a cluttered kitchen along with garbage and feces throughout the home.

Authorities say the women admitted leaving their children home alone when they went to work at night, not having food in the house and being too tired to clean.

It wasn’t known Wednesday if either sister has retained an attorney.