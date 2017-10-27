HIGHLAND MILLS, N.Y. (AP) — Efforts by New York authorities to exhume the remains of a victim of a suspected mob hit committed in the 1960s have come up empty so far.

State police investigators on Thursday oversaw the excavation of a grave at a cemetery in the Orange County hamlet of Highland Mills, where the remains of an unidentified man were buried decades ago.

The remains weren’t found, but investigators plan to keep looking.

The remains were found in 1969 in the neighboring town of Tuxedo, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of New York City. Investigators say the man had been shot in the head.

Authorities hope to re-examine the remains in an effort to identify the man, one of several victims of mob-related killings in the late ’60s and early 70s’ whose bodies were dumped in the same upstate region.