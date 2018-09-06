CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they’re trying to learn why a gunman carrying a large amount of ammunition began shooting in a downtown Cincinnati high-rise building, killing three people and wounding two others before four officers all opened fire on him.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac says police will study footage from the officers’ body cameras and security footage from the 30-story building that headquarters Fifth Third Bancorp. Police say the suspect had never worked at Fifth Third and don’t have any information linking him to other businesses in the building.

Police say they believe that 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez has lived in the Cincinnati area since 2015. Authorities swarmed his apartment in North Bend, Ohio, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away.

Isaac says the killer used a 9 mm handgun with some 200 rounds of ammunition.