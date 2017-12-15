WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a trooper has shot and wounded a person during a traffic stop.

Spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz says in a news release that a trooper tried to perform a traffic stop Friday afternoon and was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle. The trooper then shot the suspect.

Bratz says the trooper has injuries that aren’t life threatening and the suspect is hospitalized with serious injuries.

The statement says the incident is being investigated.