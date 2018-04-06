NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana State Police trooper shot at a man who tried to enter his unmarked police vehicle.

In a statement, State Police said the shooting occurred Thursday night in the Uptown neighborhood of New Orleans. No one was injured.

Authorities say the trooper was on-duty at the time and sitting in his vehicle when the unidentified suspect approached and tried to enter the vehicle.

Police say the trooper fired his weapon and the suspect fled in another vehicle. It is unclear whether the suspect was armed.

Investigators say the unidentified suspect was later found and arrested, although the driver of the getaway vehicle is still at large.