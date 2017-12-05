KITCHEN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia state troopers say a police chase culminated in a trooper firing at a vehicle that attempted to run over officers.

News outlets report state police responding to a lookout alert for a reckless driver in Logan County tried to pull 30-year-old Tony Ritchie over several times Monday night, and he eventually pulled into a parking lot. Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Ritchie rammed his vehicle into one of the cruisers. The troopers got out, at which point they say he attempted to run over them.

The motorist drove into a ditch shortly after the shooting, and has been hospitalized with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police say there were other people in the suspect’s car.

Charges are pending.