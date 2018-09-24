LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a trooper has fatally shot a man who tried to assault him with a weapon.
Police said in a statement that the shooting happened early Monday when police were called to a residence where a man was threatening to harm his 1-year-old child.
The statement said a responding trooper was able to gain entry into the home in Whitley County and a physical altercation occurred. Police say the man tried to assault the trooper with a weapon and the trooper fired, striking and killing the man. Police did not say what kind of weapon the man had.
Neither the trooper nor the child was injured.
The officer was placed on routine leave as police continue to investigate. No further information was immediately released.