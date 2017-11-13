VACHERIE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man died when a train hit his farm tractor at a rail crossing.

News outlets report that Louisiana State Police Trooper Jesse LaGrange said in a news release that 62-year-old Mathew Alexander III, of Vacherie, was killed Sunday morning.

LaGrange said Alexander was traveling on a farm tractor, towing a 34-foot sugarcane hopper, and drove around the crossing arms, entering the path of an eastbound Union Pacific train. LaGrange said the crossing arms with red flashing lights were down and the audible warning signal was activated.

Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.

It’s currently unknown if Alexander was impaired or restrained. LaGrange said standard toxicology tests are pending.

There were no injuries reported on the train.