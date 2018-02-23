BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say white supremacist signs and stickers posted at the University of Vermont and Champlain College have been traced to a state resident and an out-of-towner.
In a statement released Friday by the University of Vermont, Burlington police say there’s no evidence suggesting students at either school were involved in putting up signs defending white privilege a week ago.
Police say it appears “the individuals intended to cause strife, disruption and mistrust” on the campuses but that their actions didn’t rise to the level of criminal activity.
The FBI assisted local law enforcement. Their investigation is continuing.
University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan says the university and other educational institutions around the country have recently seen “a proliferation of racist messaging.”