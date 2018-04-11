TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Baltimore County police have identified the men who were found dead in an apartment building in Towson earlier this week.
Police said in a news release Wednesday that 29-year-old Stanley B. Brunson Jr. and 28-year-old Shameek Davone Joyner both suffered trauma to their upper bodies.
Police have released few other details about the killings, which are being investigated as a double homicide.
Investigators believe that the victims were targeted and there’s no threat to the general public.
