WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say two people have been arrested for attacking a school employee in North Carolina after several female students accused a teacher of inappropriately touching them, then said it didn’t happen.

Winston-Salem Police said 29-year-old Cindy Tatiana Samayoa and 30-year-old Jose Carlos Amaya hit a director at Carter G. Woodson School in the head Thursday, while Samayoa also threw a recycling bin at the woman.

Samayoa told the Winston-Salem Journal her daughter was one of about seven sixth-graders who said a gym teacher touched them inappropriately. Police say the girls later said the touching didn’t happen and they were angry at the teacher.

Samayoa says she was trying to protect herself after the school director got physical with her.

Amaya couldn’t be reached for comment.

Police haven’t charged anyone else.

