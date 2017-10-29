WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A toddler has been hospitalized after police say she was struck by her mother’s car in the driveway of their Massachusetts home.

First responders were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The mother told investigators both her children, a 4-year-old and a 23-month-old girl, were playing inside their Worcester apartment when she went to move the car.

Authorities say the woman drove the car forward, felt a bump and stopped. She then got out of the car and immediately called 911 after seeing her daughter on the ground.

The girl was rushed to the hospital where police say she is being treated for head injuries. Police say the girl’s medical results were optimistic of her recovery.

An investigation is ongoing.