Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon toddler drowned in a backyard pond.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities responded Saturday morning to a report of a 15-month-ld boy not breathing at a Toledo home.

The toddler later died at an area hospital.

Toledo Police Detective Aaron Pitcher said in an email that everyone involved has been cooperative, and no arrests have been made.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Sale! Save over 90% on digital access.

The drowning remains under investigation.

The boy has not been publicly identified.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press