TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Police say an Oregon toddler drowned in a backyard pond.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports authorities responded Saturday morning to a report of a 15-month-ld boy not breathing at a Toledo home.

The toddler later died at an area hospital.

Toledo Police Detective Aaron Pitcher said in an email that everyone involved has been cooperative, and no arrests have been made.

The drowning remains under investigation.

The boy has not been publicly identified.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com