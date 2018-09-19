LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police department says it’s reviewing a traffic stop involving a black college president after accusations that it was racially motivated.

News outlets reported the Louisville Metro Police Department said it will investigate to determine whether policies and procedures were followed when the white officer stopped the Rev. Kevin Cosby on Sept. 15. Cosby is president of Simmons College and senior pastor of St. Stephen Church.

In a video of the stop, the officer says Cosby made an improper turn and the rim around his license plate is illegal. He questions Cosby and his wife, but doesn’t issue a citation.

Cosby’s daughter, Christine Cosby-Gaither, gathered with ministers and community leaders Tuesday in calling for a review of not only the incident but of all departmental policies.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad said in a statement that the review would include how officers are trained in handling traffic stops.