FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police are expected to say more about the man found with a gunshot wound in a Fargo garage where a woman was discovered dead in a vehicle.
Authorities have said they aren’t seeking any suspects in the incident, but have provided few other details.
Officers were called to an apartment complex early Saturday after a citizen heard the man calling for help. Responding officers found the woman.
Police say they’ll release more information about the incident this week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite's El Capitan