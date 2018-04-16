WASHINGTON (AP) — A partnership aims to educate sworn and civilian members of a police department on African-American history in Washington, D.C. along with the history of the district’s neighborhoods.

News outlets report Metropolitan police is partnering with the University of the District of Columbia Community College.

The department’s sworn and civilian members will participate in the program led by the college’s history professors, which begins with a tour and discussion at the National Museum of African American History and Culture followed by guided neighborhood walks.

Police Chief Peter Newsham says he thinks there are some that would like to ignore that troubling history of law enforcement in the country. But, he says they believe it’s critically important that it remains a part of their education and understanding.