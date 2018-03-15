PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland police are holding a pair of meetings with the public to talk about a pilot project involving the use of body cameras.

The meetings are scheduled for March 21 at Deering High School and March 22 at the Portland Public Library. The police department says it expects the pilot program to begin in the spring, followed by selection of a vendor in the summer and full implementation by the fall.

The program is being paid for using $26,000 in federal money. Full implementation will take $400,000, which is included in the recommended city budget for the coming fiscal year. The City Council is expected to vote on the budget next month.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck gave an overview of the body camera project to the City Council last month.