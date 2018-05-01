CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati are ready to share findings from their internal probe into the failed response to a 16-year-old boy trapped in a minivan near his school.

Chief Eliot Isaac plans to go before City Council members Wednesday, more than three weeks after Kyle Plush’s death at a private school parking lot. His father found his body pinned beneath a rear bench seat nearly six hours after the teen made two 911 calls seeking help. A coroner ruled he asphyxiated from chest compression.

Cincinnati officials on Monday outlined plans for the emergency center that include adding staff, training and technology and studying other centers. The center has been plagued for years with problems spotlighted since Plush’s death April 10.

Police plan to brief Plush’s family ahead of the public meeting.