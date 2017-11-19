BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say on Monday they will clear the scene where a Baltimore police detective was shot and killed.

The crime scene in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood has been locked down since Wednesday, when 43-year-old Detective Steve Suiter was shot in the head while working a case. He died a day later.

A reward for information leading to an arrest has increased to $215,000.

Police said Sunday that they’ve needed to keep the crime scene off limits to recover evidence and conduct a thorough investigation.

Also on Sunday, a GoFundMe page set up to benefit Suiter’s family attracted more than $5,000 in donations within four hours of its establishment.