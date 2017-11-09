BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A protester was cited for trespassing after projecting an image of skull and crossbones with the words “ban fracking” onto a wall of the Boulder County Courthouse.

The Daily Camera reports police issued David Paul the citation on Tuesday as Boulder County Protectors were protesting oil and gas development.

Boulder County Attorney Ben Pearlman says the image and phrase violated the county’s building-use policy, and the content of the message did not influence the decision to seek a police citation.

Pearlman says he would only seek a citation if the person projecting refused to turn it off, which is what happened on Tuesday.

Paul says he was standing on public property and doesn’t believe he broke the law. He says he has not received citations for previous similar displays.

___

