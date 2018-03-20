SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are warning residents about thieves that are targeting area YMCAs.
WSTM-TV reports the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of thefts at YMCAs in the region. Police say suspects stole credit cards from gym lockers and used the cards to make expensive purchase.
Deputies say YMCA members should use locks to secure their valuables.
Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the sheriff’s office.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
___
Information from: WSTM-TV, http://www.wstm.com