SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are warning residents about thieves that are targeting area YMCAs.

WSTM-TV reports the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of thefts at YMCAs in the region. Police say suspects stole credit cards from gym lockers and used the cards to make expensive purchase.

Deputies say YMCA members should use locks to secure their valuables.

Police are asking anyone who has information to contact the sheriff’s office.

