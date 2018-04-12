MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in the New Hampshire’s largest city say thieves are stealing tires and rims.
WMUR-TV reports police are investigating 13 separate incidents. Most of the thefts have happened overnight. Police believe the thieves are focusing on apartment complexes.
Police say the thieves have targeted Hondas, Toyotas, Nissans and Acuras.
Manchester Police Lt. Paul Thompson says the thieves are breaking into vehicles for wheel locks to steal rims and tires.
Police are advising residents to remain vigilant and note unfamiliar cars that may be scouting vehicles. The department is also increasing patrols in the affected neighborhoods.
