NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for two suspects who stole nearly $350,000 from a Bronx Target last month.
The robbery happened the morning of Mar. 26. Police say two masked suspects entered the store’s vault room and put cash in a duffel bag. The suspects then fled the scene on a sport motorcycle.
Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.
A representative for Target could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say