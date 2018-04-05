NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police continue to search for two suspects who stole nearly $350,000 from a Bronx Target last month.

The robbery happened the morning of Mar. 26. Police say two masked suspects entered the store’s vault room and put cash in a duffel bag. The suspects then fled the scene on a sport motorcycle.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.

A representative for Target could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday night.