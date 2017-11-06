NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two suspects who fatally shot a man during a robbery.
Police say the fatal shooting occurred Friday morning in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Authorities say two men entered 22-year-old Raul Melendez’s apartment before fleeing with clothing.
Police say Melendez was shot in the head and stomach.
Police continue to investigate.
