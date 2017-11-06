Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two suspects who fatally shot a man during a robbery.

Police say the fatal shooting occurred Friday morning in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Authorities say two men entered 22-year-old Raul Melendez’s apartment before fleeing with clothing.

Police say Melendez was shot in the head and stomach.

Police continue to investigate.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.
The Associated Press