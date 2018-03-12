PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Portland are warning business about a rash of thefts targeting checks left in unsecured desks and cabinets.

Portland police issued the crime alert Monday, saying a number of offices have been entered with a thief targeting checks left in unsecured desks at local businesses. The Portland Press Herald reports there has been no sign of forced entry with any of the robberies.

Police are asking business owners to look through their checkbooks and bank records for missing checks or unauthorized transactions. Police say the crimes were discovered often after stolen checks were cashed.

Victims are advised to contact their banks and to put a stop payment on the stolen check.

Police are investigating.

