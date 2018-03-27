NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for a man who they say was caught on surveillance video praying before stealing from a Brooklyn clothing store.
WCBS-TV reports the theft happened March 22 at Ziani Fine Italian Clothing in Brooklyn. Police say the suspect is seen making the sign of the cross before he breaks into the store with a brick. Investigators say the man stole 18 pieces of clothing.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspect.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com