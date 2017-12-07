LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been fatally shot in what police say appears to be an accident.

WSMV-TV reports that 16-year-old Holley Cullum was found shot in the neck at an apartment building on Tuesday night. Lawrenceburg Police Chief Terry Beecham said 18-year-old Kyle Daniel Welcher was arrested two hours later and is charged with reckless homicide.

Cullum died from her injuries at a hospital.

Police haven’t said what led to the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. Detectives said there was no ill will in the shooting. Detective Blake Grooms said the suspect and victim knew each other.

Grooms said it appeared that the incident arose from “young people hanging out and having a good time.”

It’s unclear if Welcher has a lawyer.



