KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Knoxville say a man grew violent and attacked employees when he couldn’t buy a guy at a pawn shop.

Police say 30-year-old Edward Graham physically assaulted employees and damaged items at the UT Money Pawn Shop on Thursday.

WBIR-TV reports Graham left the store before police arrived, but he was arrested later at his home.

The owner of the shop refused to sell Graham a gun because he is a convicted felon. Police were watching the house when they spotted Graham in the driveway. Officers found meth and other drugs, a marijuana growing operation and about $5,800 in counterfeit money.

He is facing multiple drug charges and evading arrest. More charges are pending.

Information from: WBIR-TV, http://www.wbir.com/