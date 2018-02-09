WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his rear torso area.

Wilmington police said in a news release that they were summoned to the 200 block of W. 23rd Street regarding a shooting Friday.

When officers arrived, authorities say they made contact with the teenager.

The boy was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital. Police say he was immediately taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.