WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a 16-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to his rear torso area.
Wilmington police said in a news release that they were summoned to the 200 block of W. 23rd Street regarding a shooting Friday.
When officers arrived, authorities say they made contact with the teenager.
The boy was treated on the scene and taken to a hospital. Police say he was immediately taken into surgery and is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.