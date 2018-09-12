Share story

By
The Associated Press

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old girl is critically injured after being stabbed by another teenage girl during a fight inside a high school classroom in suburban Detroit.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer says a victim was stabbed Wednesday morning by a 17-year-old girl at Fitzgerald High School. He says both are students.

Dwyer told The Detroit News that the injured girl has been taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition. WWJ-AM reports police say the other girl was taken into custody at the scene.

Fitzgerald Public Schools Superintendent Laurie Fournier said in a statement on the district’s website that the school was placed on lockdown. She says student and staff safety is the “number one priority.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Dwyer says police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing.

The Associated Press