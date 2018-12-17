GRETNA, La. (AP) — Police in the New Orleans area say a teenager driving a stolen U-Haul pickup truck led officers on a chase that ended in a six-vehicle crash.
News outlets cite New Orleans police spokesman Juan Barnes and Gretna police Operations Commander Russell Lloyd as saying no one was seriously injured. Lloyd says the 17-year-old boy was arrested after the pursuit Sunday afternoon.
Lloyd says the stolen truck was spotted via crime recognition cameras, and that the driver fled when a Gretna officer tried to stop it. The officer followed the pickup to a busy intersection in New Orleans’ Central Business District, where it crashed and caused the six-car wreck.
Lloyd says the teenager attempted to run away after the collision but was apprehended on possession of stolen property and other charges.
