PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida teenager accused of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old and wounding a mother and son in an argument over his religion had been monitored by the FBI and other authorities for several months.

The 17-year-old male has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the Monday stabbings at a birthday sleepover party at a Palm Beach Gardens home. He’s in custody in a juvenile detention center while a grand jury decides whether to charge him as an adult. The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say the FBI and other authorities had been aware of threats the teen had made in the past and had considered pursuing charges. The FBI declined comment on the report Friday.