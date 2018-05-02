LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy was lured into a robbery and then shot and killed.
The Daily News Journal cites a release from La Vergne police that says Yudjy F. Cherubin responded to an ad for an iPhone for sale at a vacant condo on Monday night. Officers responding to a report of a boy “shot in the face” took him to a hospital, where he later died.
Police arrested one 17-year-old suspect on Monday, and another 17-year-old suspect on Tuesday.
Rutherford County Schools spokesman James Evans said the district was notified of the La Vergne High School student’s death Tuesday. He called the death a tragedy.
The city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen held a moment of silence at Tuesday’s meeting.
___
Information from: The Daily News Journal, http://www.dnj.com