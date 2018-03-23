ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say a 13-year-old pedestrian was struck and injured by a school bus.

Police say the teen was struck at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday and was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for unspecified injuries. The teen’s name wasn’t released.

It wasn’t clear if the teen had been on the bus and gotten off. The driver and children on the bus were not hurt.

Police are still investigating.