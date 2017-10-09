AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old teenager was killed after he exited a moving car and was subsequently struck by multiple cars on an Ohio highway.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was a passenger in a car traveling south on Interstate 77 when he left the vehicle and was hit.
Authorities pronounced the boy dead at the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday. His identity has not been released.
No charges have been filed.
Police have not released the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, and an investigation is ongoing.