ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy has stabbed his grandmother and 5-year-old sister at their Albuquerque home in an attack that has left both victims in critical condition.

Officer Simon Drobik, an Albuquerque police spokesman, told the Albuquerque Journal that the boy called police Tuesday to report that an intruder had broken into the home. He then fled the house, and broke into another home nearby.

He was arrested several blocks away.

Drobik says police set up a perimeter in the northeast Albuquerque neighborhood before apprehending the boy.

The victims have not been identified.