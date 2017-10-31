HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating after a teen was stabbed to death in Connecticut.
Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of an unconscious man lying on a sidewalk in Hartford.
Police say a 19-year-old was found to be suffering from stab wounds, and he was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The teen has been identified as Connor Jordyn of Madison.
Authorities say they followed a blood trail to the apparent crime scene on the back porch of a home. Police say they found a ski mask and drug paraphernalia along with obvious signs of a struggle.
Anyone with information on Jordyn’s death is being asked to contact Hartford police.