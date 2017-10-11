WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 16-year-old boy has acknowledged he shot an Ohio family’s yellow Labrador retriever with an arrow.
The Redicks say they had to take their dog Cosmo to a clinic for emergency surgery last week to remove the arrow. Chatfield Redick says the veterinarian found the arrow missed Cosmo’s heart and lungs by millimeters.
Authorities say the arrow had the boy’s last name on it. WJW-TV reports the dog’s owner was able to trace it to his neighbor’s son.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the boy told officers he was deer hunting, and he says he shot the dog thinking it was a coyote. Police say charges against the teen are pending.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- The Pac-12 did Washington no favors with the schedule, and that was a mistake
Cosmo is back at home and expected to make a full recovery.