GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — Police on the Mississippi Gulf Coast say a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself while making a video displaying guns.
Gulfport police said Tuesday that Damien Thompson Jr. fatally shot himself in the chest Saturday with a handgun. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say two 15-year-old boys who were also participating took two handguns, a shotgun and a rifle outside the house and hid them. Officers later found the guns.
Both juveniles are charged in youth court with possession of a handgun by a minor and tampering with evidence. Police say the case will also be presented to a grand jury.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Will the Washington Huskies make the NCAA Tournament? Here's what national media members think.
Thompson’s father, Damien Thompson Sr., was shot to death in Gulfport in 2013.
Gulfport Sgt. Clayton Fulks says police are investigating how the teens got the guns.